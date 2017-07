Video: 101-aastane vanaproua parandas 100 meetri sprindis võimsalt maailmarekordit

These ladies prove that age is just a number. Check out the Women's 80-100+ 100m, with 82-year-old Christel Donley (21.60), 92-year-old Mary Norckauer (33.21) and 101-year-old Julia Hawkins (40.12)! • Watch more on demand on USATF.TV+. #usatf #usatfmasterstrack #trackandfield #tracknation #inspire #track

