Tänak Korsika avapäevast: kui kõik oleks praegu ideaalne, võrdukski see imega

⏱ SS4:

💭 "It is my first asphalt event with the car but we have a good feeling in the car and we are playing with a couple of things."



1️⃣ Lappi 07:59.4

2️⃣ Latvala +1.7

3️⃣ Neuville +1.7

4️⃣ Ogier +1.8

5️⃣ TÄNAK +1.9

6⃣ Meeke +2.4#TourdeCorse #WRC #TGR_WRC #GoOtt pic.twitter.com/ILcOW2nqHS