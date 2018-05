Statistikapomm: Liverpoolil on Meistrite liiga ajaloo vingeim ründekolmik

Jürgen Klopp is the fourth manager in Liverpool's history to lead the club to a Champions League final.



🔴 Bob Paisley (3)

🔴 Joe Fagan (2)

🔴 Rafael Benítez (2)

🔴 Jürgen Klopp



The previous three have won it at least once.