Poisikesed tulid ja tegid: Ajax kukutas Ronaldo ja Juventuse

Cristiano Ronaldo's record in Champions League quarter-finals:



✓ 2006/07

✓ 2007/08

✓ 2008/09

✓ 2010/11

✓ 2011/12

✓ 2012/13

✓ 2014/15

✓ 2015/16

✓ 2016/17

✓ 2017/18

✖️✖️✖️ 2018/19



Ajax are the first team ever to knock him out at this stage. pic.twitter.com/FvHmlKCC03