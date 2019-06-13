Kevin Durant käis achilleuse kõõluse lõikusel

Neil päevil korvpalliliiga NBA finaalis mängiva Golden State Warriorsi liidreid Kevin Durant postitas sotsiaalmeediasse pildi haiglavoodist, ta käis achilleuse kõõluse lõikusel.
Sellega teatas Durant ametlikult, et ööl vastu teisipäeva peetud seeria viiendas mängus vigastas ta nimelt seda kõõlust. Mängumees lisas, et lõikus läks hästi ja sellega on tagasitee korvpalliväljakule alanud.
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
Golden State võitis viienda, ellujäämismängu, võõrsil 106:105 ja on seerias taga 2:3. Ööl vastu homset peetakse Oaklandis kuues kohtumine.