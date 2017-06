Shaunae Miller-Uibo püstitas ajaloolise maailmarekordi

What an amazing weekend! God just keeps on blessing me. Did a straight 200m at my very first street race and it was just as exciting as it sounds! Came out with a Worlds best in the event of 21.76. Thank you adidas for hosting such an amazing event! I loved it!! Big shoutout to my wonderful teammates who also did an amazing job! Coach came out with 5 wins, a few records and SB's! ❤️‍♀️ And whoever caught this amazing photo thank you as well lol. @adidasboostbostongames @adidasrunning #adidas #PureAthletics

A post shared by Shaunae Miller-Uibo (@hey_itsshaunae) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:10am PDT