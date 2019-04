Video: Kes saab andeka teivashüppaja endale – Austraalia või Prantsusmaa?

And that’s a wrap of my 2 day indoor season 😆.Now back off to the good old Australia to finish off the season there. • 60m hurdles 7.48! Equaling both the French national record and world record for my age. • Bless up to all 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 #PLP

