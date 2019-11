Rekordsumma: Barty kasseeris WTA finaalturniiri võitmisega miljoneid

💵 💵 💵 Ashleigh Barty walked away from the WTA Finals $4.42 million’s richer, having won the competition. The prize purse is the biggest prize in tennis history. . . . #tennis #tennisgirl #wta #wtafinals #barty #ashbarty #shenzhen #svitolina #elinasvitolina (📷 Getty Images/Clive Brunskill)

A post shared by CNNSport (@cnnsport) on Nov 4, 2019 at 3:25am PST