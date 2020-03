Kristaps Porzingis tegi NBA ajalugu

Kristaps Porzingis tallied 38 PTS, 13 REB, 5 BLK, 6 3PM in the @dallasmavs win, his 2nd career game with 35+ PTS, 10+ REB, 5+ BLK, 5+ 3PM. He’s the only player in @NBAHistory to ever reach those stats in a single game (@EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/v4IGG584Ji