Kotsari ülikoolikorvpalli karjäär on läbi

It’s crazy how fast a season can end and with it my collegiate career. It has been a great 4 years starting with the 2016-17 seasons final four run and ending with a season that I’ll never forget. I was able to get to the 1000 points club and also was selected to the second team all-SEC. None of it would have been possible without the support of everyone around me. From my brothers on the court, coaching staff and close ones, to the fans that showed up at the CLA every time we played. It has really been the ride of a lifetime and I wouldn’t change it for anything. So for the last time as a player for the Gamecocks Men’s basketball team, FOREVER TO THEE ❤️🤙

A post shared by Maik Kotsar (@maikkotsar) on Mar 13, 2020 at 11:12am PDT