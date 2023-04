VIDEO ⟩ Sportlane keeldus vigastatud sõpra torkamast

Gaia Traditi and Emilia Rossatti were fighting for the Italian Under 23 women's fencing title. Gaia was ahead 12-9 before getting injured. She resumes but can barely stand. Emilia has the opportunity to win but instead chooses to let the time run out 💙🇮🇹



(via federscherma/IG) pic.twitter.com/1eWFnSKCnh