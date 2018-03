Maicel Uibo olümpiavõitjast abikaasa: olen nii õnnelik su üle, kallis!

God is so good!!! Came into this competition as an underdog and came out with a Bronze medal 🥉 and Massive PB! I am so happy for you baby, I’ve seen you work so hard these past few years and injuries got in the way, but God is opening up doors and all we can do is be thankful. You deserve every bit of it baby! I love you and I can’t wait to celebrate with you!!! #TooExcited #ProudWife #TeamEstonia #YinnoHesTeamBahamasToo 😉 #MoodAllYearLong #adidas

A post shared by Shaunae Miller-Uibo (@hey_itsshaunae) on Mar 3, 2018 at 2:13pm PST