Draftiekspert: Drell kutsutakse oma generatsiooni parimatega talendilaagrisse

Source: The @nba Global Camp will be moving forward once again. Dates are May 30th-June 2nd in #monaco with an official announcement coming Monday - Some of the names that are apparently confirmed: Goga Bitadze, Luka Samanic, Adam Mokoka, Henri Drell, Borisa Simanic, Dalibor Ilic

