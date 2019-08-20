Nokaut, mis lõpetas kõik? Daniel Cormier võib kindad varna riputada

It’s been a couple of days and I can’t stress the disappointment, I am so sorry to all I have let down. To my wife and kids I am so sorry you guys had to experience that, I never wanted y’all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart everytime I think about it. My coaches I am sorry, i appreciate the work and time you’ve spent with me. My fans, thank you guys for all the love and support you have guided me to all these amazing accomplishments. Stipe Miocic and his team, congratulations on a tremendous victory, you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough. @danawhite And all at the @ufc thank you all for everything you have done for me and my family. This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away. I love you all. DC

A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on Aug 19, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT