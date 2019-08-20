Nokaut, mis lõpetas kõik? Daniel Cormier võib kindad varna riputada

UFC võitlussarja vanameister Daniel Cormier vihjas pärast šokeerivat tiitlikaotust Stipe Miocicile, et tema karjäär võib läbi olla.
40-aastane ameeriklane nokauteeriti 37-aastase kaasmaalase poolt neljandas raundis.
Pärast tulist heitlust postitas Cormier enda isiklikule Instagrami kontole emotsionaalse sisuga pildi. «Olen ülimalt pettunud ning mul on kahju, et vedasin teid kõiki alt,» alustas legend.
«Pean nüüd edasi mõtlema, mida tuleviku osas teha. See on olnud ülimalt seiklusrikas teekond ning kui saan endas selgusele, siis annan koheselt teada.»
Lisaks vabandas mees enda treenerite ja perekonna ees, kuid leidis ka aega, et õnnitleda Miocicit. «Ma ei tahtnud, et näeksite seda. See, mida te läbi pidite elama, teeb mulle siiamaani haiget, kui meenutan kaotust.»
Daniel Cormier on senise sportlastee jooksul pidanud 25 kohtumist, millest 22 korral on ta väljunud võitjana. Kaotus Stipe Miocicile oli tema karjääri teine.
It’s been a couple of days and I can’t stress the disappointment, I am so sorry to all I have let down. To my wife and kids I am so sorry you guys had to experience that, I never wanted y’all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart everytime I think about it. My coaches I am sorry, i appreciate the work and time you’ve spent with me. My fans, thank you guys for all the love and support you have guided me to all these amazing accomplishments. Stipe Miocic and his team, congratulations on a tremendous victory, you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough. @danawhite And all at the @ufc thank you all for everything you have done for me and my family. This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away. I love you all. DC