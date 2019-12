Pildid ⟩ Kuidas tähistasid Eesti sporditähed jõule?

Most special gift you can give to loved ones is your time. It is giving away a portion of life you never get back. It’s something most valuable you have ..❤️🎄 Let’s make and receive unique moments with close ones this holiday season 🎁🎁 #family #christmas #presents #sportfamily #husbandandwife

A post shared by Egle Eller-Nabi (@eglenabi_bikinipro) on Dec 21, 2019 at 10:09pm PST