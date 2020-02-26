K, 26.02.2020
«Võitmine on üpriski väike osa sellest spordist. Ma suusatan, sest mulle meeldib suusatada.» Kelly Sildaru on arvestanud võimalusega, et konkurendid jõuavad talle sel hooajal taseme poolest lähemale.

Säutsusadu ⟩ «Saite ära panna igale Eesti rallifännile ja veel rohkem tervele Eestile.»
Rally Estonia ärajäämine tekitab nördimust ja pahameelt

Eesti rallifännid. Pilt on illustratiivne.

FOTO: Erakogu

Rally Estonia ärajäämine on tekitanud pahameelt paljudes fännides, kelle jaoks oli tegemist aasta ühe tähtsündmusega. Postimehe sporditoimetus luuras Twitteris ning toob teieni parimad säutsud, mis keskenduvad tänasele uudisele, et võistlust ei toimu. Hoiatame, et mõned säutsupalad on ingliskeelsed.

Tagasi üles