Säutsusadu ⟩ «Saite ära panna igale Eesti rallifännile ja veel rohkem tervele Eestile.»

«Saite ära panna igale Eesti rallifännile ja veel rohkem tervele Eestile.»
Rally Estonia ärajäämine on tekitanud pahameelt paljudes fännides, kelle jaoks oli tegemist aasta ühe tähtsündmusega. Postimehe sporditoimetus luuras Twitteris ning toob teieni parimad säutsud, mis keskenduvad tänasele uudisele, et võistlust ei toimu. Hoiatame, et mõned säutsupalad on ingliskeelsed.
This is madness. A great event with a bright future cancelled because a financial argument?— Colin Clark (@voiceofrally) February 26, 2020
A man who has supported a top-level Estonian driver in rallying and Rally Estonia itself has, for some reason, turned against RE and justifies the 100k tax. Now.. he wants to pay it himself?— Karlip 🚗 (@Karlip1) February 26, 2020
What the HELL is going on?#RallyEstonia #Circus
I hope @RallyEstonia will be back soon 🥺 pic.twitter.com/FmGOvO6ebS— Kermo Vahula (@kermo) February 26, 2020
Rally estonia jääb ära. Selle peale virutab Oleg Gross 100k lauale 😀. WTF🤦🏻♂️#rallyestonia #whygodwhy— Paul Neitsov (@PNeitsov) February 26, 2020
GG EAL! Estonians are so proud that you destroyed our biggest dream!— Siim Pärn (@SiimP2rn) February 26, 2020
Keep up the good work to f**k ur own people right into the ***!
Have a nice 2020 everybody. Make sure u dont come to visit EAL big events in Estonia this year. They dont deserve your support. #wrc #rallyestonia https://t.co/mtIi9r8Cpm
Aitäh @EestiAutosport— Andre' Reiu 🇪🇪 (@reiu_andre) February 26, 2020
Saite ära panna igale Eesti rallifännile ja veel rohkem tervele Eestile.
On ka hea tunne????
Palju õnne! pic.twitter.com/DZXrOgsOAF
Rally Estonia saaga ja ärajäämine on ehe näide klassikalisest Eesti juhtumist, kus hakatakse tühja koha pealt kottima neid, keda saadab edu ja kes on selle edu nimel tohutult vaeva näinud.— Tauri (@SuurTaurus) February 26, 2020