Vinge tähiseni jõudnud Ogier: kunagi lugesin katsevõite pingsalt, enam pole selleks mahti

Another stage win for @SebOgier on SS7, and this one is the 600th of his #WRC career! 🥇👏



Seb is now within 10s of leader Neuville, and 1.4s behind @ElfynEvans with one stage left today.#ToyotaGAZOORacing #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #YarisWRC #CroatiaRally 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/IUsRE9XlGv