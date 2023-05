Kergejõustikumaailm leinab 32-aastaselt surnud olümpiavõitjat ja mitmekordset maailmameistrit

🕊️ Sad News 💔



Tori Bowie 🇺🇸 has died at the age of 32



▪️2016 Olympic champion (4x100)

▪️2016 Olympic silver (100m)

▪️2016 Olympic bronze (200m)

▪️2017 World Champion (100m)

▪️2017 World Champion (4x100)

▪️2015 World Bronze (100m)



▪️10.78s (100m)

▪️21.77s (200m)

▪️6.91m (LJ) pic.twitter.com/ABjs43QtuF